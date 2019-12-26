InsaneCoin (INSN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $174.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $36,459.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00044994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00547004 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000857 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,080,593 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

