Insider Buying: Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Purchases C$21,000.00 in Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,850.

CVE:GBR opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. Great Bear Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The stock has a market cap of $402.37 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.19.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$7.85 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

