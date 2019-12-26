Insider Buying: Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Purchases C$21,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,850.

CVE:GBR opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. Great Bear Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The stock has a market cap of $402.37 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.19.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$7.85 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit