Insider Buying: Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Buys 45 Shares of Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Rod Paris purchased 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £148.95 ($195.94).

Rod Paris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 25th, Rod Paris purchased 48 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($197.00).

LON SLA opened at GBX 336.90 ($4.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.48. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327.10 ($4.30).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 326 ($4.29) to GBX 343 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.36 ($4.16).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

