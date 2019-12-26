Insider Buying: Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Buys 45 Shares of Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Rod Paris purchased 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £148.95 ($195.94).
Rod Paris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Rod Paris purchased 48 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($197.00).
LON SLA opened at GBX 336.90 ($4.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.48. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327.10 ($4.30).
About Standard Life Aberdeen
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
