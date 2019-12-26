Insider Selling: K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells 1,043 Shares of Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at C$300,087.36.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$41.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.93 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. K-Bro Linen Inc has a 52 week low of C$32.00 and a 52 week high of C$42.47.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.60 million. Analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.