Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG)’s share price were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.85 and last traded at $71.85, approximately 12 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 8.35% of Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.