iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.33. iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 85.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iRobot stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. 847,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68. iRobot has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

