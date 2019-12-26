IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of IRCP stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

