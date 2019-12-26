iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.34

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.34 and last traded at $193.88, with a volume of 38128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.93.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.