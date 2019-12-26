Itau BBA Securities Initiates Coverage on GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPRK. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of GPRK opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 396,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 177,555 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 93,029 shares during the period. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

