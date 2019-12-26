Jacksam (NASDAQ:JKSM) Trading Down 11%

Jacksam Corporation (NASDAQ:JKSM) shares traded down 11% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25, 11,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 7,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43.

Jacksam Company Profile (NASDAQ:JKSM)

Jacksam Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing a proprietary technology platform. The company's principal products include 710 Shark cartridge filling machines, 710 Captain cartridge capping machines, and proprietary cartridges. It also offers 710 Cove and Riptide cartridge, rechargeable disposables, PREM31R Vape, inline airflow and variable voltage batteries, packaging materials, and other consumables, as well as non-proprietary delivery devices for dry herbs, oils, and waxes.

