Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.00 ($32.56).

JEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

ETR JEN remained flat at $€25.74 ($29.93) on Thursday. 75,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 52 week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.79 and a 200 day moving average of €25.19.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

