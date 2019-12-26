Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €67.54 ($78.53) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.