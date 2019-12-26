Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kezar Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 192,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,165. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $24.60.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

