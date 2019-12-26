Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $150,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 9,685 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $190,891.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,988 shares of company stock worth $8,266,683 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

