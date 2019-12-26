Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston’s shares have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. This can be attributed to the company’s sturdy top line trend, supported by robust volumes and price/mix. In first-quarter fiscal 2020, the BSW buyout contributed nearly 3 cents to the bottom line and aided overall volume growth. The acquisitions of Marvel Packers and Ready Meals also drove volumes in the said period. Further, the company is on track with capacity boosting endeavors. However, rising input and manufacturing costs have been a headwind for the company. Higher manufacturing costs in the first quarter stemmed from inefficiencies and depreciation associated with the company’s french fry production line in Oregon. Moreover, rising SG&A expenses and poor potato harvest conditions in Europe are concerns.”

LW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of LW opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

