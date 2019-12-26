Lambda (LAMB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44.07 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Lambda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $44.07 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,185,442 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

