Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LXRX. Citigroup lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

