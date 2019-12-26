Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LXRX. Citigroup lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.
Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.39.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
