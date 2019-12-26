Liquidity Network Achieves Market Cap of $364,616.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $364,616.00 and approximately $29,634.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01210050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

