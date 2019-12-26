Live Nation Entertainment’s (LYV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.78.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LYV opened at $70.61 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $74.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.