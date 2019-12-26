Live Nation Entertainment’s (LYV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.78.
NYSE LYV opened at $70.61 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $74.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
In other news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
Further Reading: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.