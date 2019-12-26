Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Trading Down 5.1%

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.86, 1,183,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,030,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVGO. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

