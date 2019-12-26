LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Shares Down 7.7%

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 614,742 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 617,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LSC Communications Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKSD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 1,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 473.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of LSC Communications by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications Company Profile (NYSE:LKSD)

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

