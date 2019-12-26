Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.00

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 24130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

