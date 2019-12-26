Magnum Price Tops $0.0002 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

