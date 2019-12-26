Maincoin Achieves Market Cap of $175,022.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $175,022.00 and approximately $3,260.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.53 or 0.06033834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001905 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

