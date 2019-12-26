Maincoin Hits Market Capitalization of $127,316.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $127,316.00 and approximately $2,655.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

