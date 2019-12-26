Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.64 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $430.76 or 0.05967729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, HitBTC and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $430.76 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Switcheo Network, OKEx, Bibox, CoinMex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, IDEX, DDEX, GOPAX, Kucoin, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

