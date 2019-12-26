Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Mannatech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Mannatech worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.