Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd (CVE:MGM) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 18,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 261,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 million and a PE ratio of -9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

