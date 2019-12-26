Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.83

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.83 and traded as low as $25.53. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 88,800 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.83.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$995.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.84%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

