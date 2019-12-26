MassGrid (MGD) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. MassGrid has a market cap of $807,811.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,247.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.01751297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.02658229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00559484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00626077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063469 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00383877 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,357,867 coins and its circulating supply is 75,866,567 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

