Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Match Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $80.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Match Group has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

