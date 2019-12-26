Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) Shares Down 5.6%

Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW) was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 80,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 42,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

