Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

McKay Securities stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.68) on Monday. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.83) and a one year high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.94 million and a PE ratio of 22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.39 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX 0.69 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKay Securities will post 950.0000181 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

