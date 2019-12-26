Metadium (META) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $153,141.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bytex, Coinsuper and Kucoin. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $153,141.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bytex, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

