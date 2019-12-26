Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $340,433.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005202 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $20.33 and $33.94. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,584,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,822,653 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

