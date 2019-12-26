MKM Partners Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

MKM Partners reiterated their sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

