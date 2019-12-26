MonaCoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00010624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bitbank, Upbit and Zaif. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $50.41 million and $357,750.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,223.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.01744572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.64 or 0.02599603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00557630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00623308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00061644 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00385996 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Fisco, Bitbank, Bittrex, Upbit, Zaif, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

