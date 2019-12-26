Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.62 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $5.62 million and $2,479.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.53 or 0.06033834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001905 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

