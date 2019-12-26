MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 632,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,520,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

