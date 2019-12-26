M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.84. 260,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,219. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.57. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $136.26 and a 52-week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

