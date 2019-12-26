Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $526,784.00 and $42.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nebula AI Profile

NBAI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,876,285,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

