Neumark 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $133.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Neumark has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, YoBit and BitBay. Over the last week, Neumark has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,094,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,555,384 tokens. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitBay, Liqui, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

