NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce sales of $84.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.60 million and the highest is $86.22 million. NIC posted sales of $78.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $351.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.73 million to $353.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $376.64 million, with estimates ranging from $376.44 million to $376.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NIC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIC by 35.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIC by 66.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 160,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,170. NIC has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

