Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77 to $1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.0% yr/yr to +1.5% yr/yr to $6.515-$6.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.48 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE NLSN opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Nielsen has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

