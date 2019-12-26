Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.19

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 52876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.13.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $27.72 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

