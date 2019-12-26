Nitro (NOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,001.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $29,001.00 and approximately $345.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nitro has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. One Nitro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live . The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

