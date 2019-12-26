Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LASR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

LASR traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 162,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.81 million, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.43. Nlight has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. Insiders sold a total of 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nlight by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

