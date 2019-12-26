Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 886,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 286,616 shares.The stock last traded at $28.52 and had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

